$300 million mixed-use project bringing retail, housing and baseball complex to Parkville

Once finished, the $300 million development Creekside will bring retail, housing, hotels and more to the area of I-435 and Highway 45 in Parkville. (Photo courtesy NSPJ Architects)

Multiple components of an interstate-spanning $300 million mixed-use development in Parkville have seen progress.

The initiative by developer Brian Mertz, christened Creekside, occupies three of the four quadrants around the intersection of Interstate 435 and Missouri Highway 45.

The lion’s share of activity is concentrated at the site’s northwest and southeast corners. In the southwest quadrant, however, Mertz told the Kansas City Business Journal that Riverside-based Capital Electric Line Builders Inc. has acquired 50 industrial-planned acres and is “moving dirt” on a future corporate headquarters.

Northwest of the intersection, workers are completing the third and final phase of 142 planned townhomes, and foundations are being poured for 115 single-family lots that were sold to Liberty-based Hearthside Homes, Mertz said.

In that corner, along Missouri Highway 45, Mertz said the development’s Creekside Commons commercial component is expected to see a late February construction start on a 93-room hotel, as well as a March 15 opening for a gas station.