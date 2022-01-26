4Star Politics: Imagining Kansas City in 2030

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown KC unveiled it’s “Vision 2030” blueprint for downtown and surrounding neighborhoods this week.

This edition of 4Star Politics features regulars John Holt and Dave Helling, along with Bill Dietrich, President and CEO of the Downtown Council, which partially sponsored the study.

“I remember a time frankly when the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum was a vision. It didn’t really exist, somebody thought about it. And the Jazz Museum,” Helling said. “Sometimes what people say in one decade become reality in the next.”

Those involved took two years to study and examine the direction in which Kansas City should head in the coming years. Dietrich said it started several years ago when the Urban Land Institute came to Kansas City and realized the last strategic plan was done more than 20-years ago.

That plan included the revitalization of Bartle Hall, the Power and Light District, Preforming Arts Center, and the building of the downtown arena. Most of those projects had already been completed.

After hiring a firm to handle the study, leaders met again with the city to make sure the plan they were creating worked with what the city envisioned.

“We wanted to make sure this plan nestled nicely inside the city’s greater downtown area,” Dietrich said.

Downtown is a very different place than it was 20 years ago. The Power and Light District is there, complete with apartments and new infrastructure. There is a streetcar with a plan to expand service.

“Growing the economic engine for our city and our region is in everyone’s best interest,” Dietrich said. “Downtown now, it wasn’t 20 years ago, is really an exporter of revenue to neighborhoods to help a vision in those neighborhoods.”

Dietrich said the more we can grow that area, the stronger the region will be for everyone. He said it will create more jobs and better opportunities.

“Either you’re growing, investing, risking, or your deteriorating and falling back and becoming less competitive,” Dietrich said.

Learn more about the Imagine Downtown KC 2030 Strategic Plan

