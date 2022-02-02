Although several coming downtown Kansas City developments might garner brighter spotlights, few can compare to the sheer magnitude of some coming down the pike across the state border — at least, if they deliver on the full mixes of uses touted at their inception.

In 2022, builders are poised to kick off or advance construction on multiple expansive projects throughout Johnson County, some spanning hundreds of acres. Others could return to the negotiating table in their respective cities over substantive plan updates or new incentive requests.

In those respects, here are just five projects worth watching in Johnson County:

Bluhawk

In recent months, Price Brothers representatives have gone back and forth with Overland Park about the developer’s public financing bid for Bluhawk, a 277-acre mixed-use anchored by a sports park to be built in multiple phases southwest of 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

The developer anticipates a spring construction start to the Bluhawk Sports Park’s first phase — a 240,000-square-foot building with an ice rink, basketball courts, an indoor multipurpose turf field and a 4,000-seat retractable seating bowl — so long as initial sales tax revenue (STAR) bonds are issued in March.

Among new desired revisions to the project’s development agreement, Price Brothers wants the ability to access to a portion of approved community improvement district revenues, if a future City Council were to deny a second STAR bond issuance for an additional 195,000-square-foot sports park phase and future retail.