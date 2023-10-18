Several huge Overland Park projects have made progress this year, bringing more retail, housing and commercial space to one of Kansas City’s most prominent suburbs.

Here’s a look at five real estate projects shaping up in Overland Park, from the Bluhawk sports complex to a potential new hotel and retail space on the former Sprint Corp. campus.

AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk

Developer: Price Brothers Management Co.

Description: More than 250,000 square feet of the AdventHealth Sports Park now is standing at the corner of 163rd Street and Lowell Avenue off U.S. Highway 69 in south Overland Park.

The youth sports-focused facility now has an ice rink, indoor turf field and about 4,000 retractable arena seats installed, plus four basketball courts, which can be converted to eight volleyball courts. The $72 million first phase of the massive youth sports complex is set to open in the winter of 2024.

The developer has planned a $32 million second phase that would expand the sports facility by 170,000 square feet and add four basketball courts, a second ice rink and additional turf field. Price Brothers did not share a construction timeline for the second phase.

