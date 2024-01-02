The new year will be consequential for several big Kansas City development projects — and it won’t take long to become apparent.

Here are city projects that will make headlines one way or another in 2024.

Country Club Plaza

One of 2023’s most hotly watched stories came when the Country Club Plaza defaulted on $295.2 million in outstanding acquisition debt.

After local and national solicitation, word came that the owners of Highland Park Village in the Dallas metro were under contract to buy the esteemed 100-year-old retail center from Taubman Centers and The Macerich Co.

West Bottoms redevelopment

SomeraRoad Inc. received multiple city incentive approvals in 2023 to help carry out a $526.7 million “live-work-play” redevelopment in the West Bottoms.

The New York developer plans 13 new-build and historic renovation projects, with 1,102 apartments, 40 hotel rooms, 137,923 retail square feet and 122,794 office square feet, across almost 22 acres it assembled in the historic neighborhood.

