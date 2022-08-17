Fifty companies in the Kansas City area captured a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, which highlights America’s fastest-growing private businesses.

That total is down one from last year’s high of 51, when the region had the the most businesses on the ranking in the past decade.

Four local companies reported three-year revenue growth rates in excess of 2,500% and ranked in the prestigious Inc. 500. They are: Hardbody Supplements, Hardbody Coaching, CrowdPharm and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.

Overland Park-based Hardbody Supplements, which ranked No. 9 in the nation, was the top-ranked local company for the second year in a row. It makes pre-workout nutrition and protein power. The company experienced a three-year revenue growth rate of nearly 26,000%.

With 3,449% growth, Kansas City-based CrowdPharm is the top-ranking company from Missouri. The full-service creative agency uses crowdsourcing to develop brand communications for health care clients. It ranked 787th on last year’s list.