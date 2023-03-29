After several months of overcoming topographical challenges along Rainbow Boulevard, a three-entity development team finally will begin site work on a now $64 million, 228-unit luxury apartment project near the University of Kansas Health System campus.

For Lane4 Property Group, Hunt Midwest and KU Endowment, the most challenging and time-consuming part of The Hudson project was deciding how to move forward with the west side due to a cliff and a lot of trees to conserve, said Brenner Holland, senior vice president for Hunt Midwest.

“(We realized) it just didn’t make financial sense and the time it would take to keep going at the cliff, so we’ve had to work around that,” Holland said.

“So to take advantage of that topography, as it slopes from south to north, our entry into the garage and into the building is on that north side. It was just the most efficient way to build and get the number of units that we wanted to get and keep parking secure.”

On top of the two-story garage, the complex will have five floors of apartments ranging from studios to two-bedrooms. The complex will include a boutique hotel-style lobby, a 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly spaces, bicycle amenities and a business center with conference rooms.

The project expects to start leasing by the summer of 2025.

