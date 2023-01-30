Mark and Marissa Gencarelli, owners of Yoli Torilleria (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

Kansas City-area James Beard Award semifinalists are representing a wide range of categories this year, from outstanding hospitality to outstanding chef.

Seven local establishments and chefs made the cut, including Michael Corvino, who advanced as a finalist in 2019 and in 2020. The awards program was canceled in 2020, however, but returned in 2022.

Yoli Tortilleria, which notched its first semifinalist nod last year, set out to fill a void in Kansas City for authentic and high-quality tortillas. Its growth spurred it to relocate and expand last year from a 2,500-square foot manufacturing facility to one that’s nearly 10,000 square feet.

Best Chef: Midwest (includes the states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin):

Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City

Nick Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City

Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai, Kansas City

