LIBERTY, Mo. — Hallmark is expanding; A new distribution center opens its doors Wednesday in Liberty.

The new center will greatly increase the amount of space Hallmark has for shipping off its products around the world.

The facility is 850,000 square feet and is located on the outskirts of Liberty. It sits next door to their other warehouse, which was built 50 years ago and is twice as big as the new one.

Hallmark had been distributing many of its products from other buildings in the metro. But, this new distribution facility will allow staff to combine all efforts under one roof to save money.

Anita Ranhotra, Distribution Engineering Manager for Hallmark, said the facility will be better for the environment and have better efficiency.

“With the proximity to our current building we are able to be more efficient, be more flexible, share staffing between the buildings,” Ranhotra said. “We can also consolidate shipments so we are shipping fewer cartons to the retailers because we can combine product between the two.”

The new distribution center will focus on shipping out Christmas cards, Christmas wrapping paper, and Christmas ornaments.