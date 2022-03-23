Nine Kansas City-area companies made the cut for the “Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest” ranking, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest.

This year’s ranking featured 144 Midwest companies and five local newcomers, including Overland Park-based Hardbody Supplements, which snagged the No. 2 spot in the Midwest with a 7,816% two-year revenue growth rate. Other newcomers were: Hawaiian Bros., Hardbody Coaching, NorthPoint Logistics and The Free Mama.

Hawaiian Bros., which took the No. 11 spot, recently secured a $25 million investment from a sole investor and previously raised $12 million during the fourth quarter. The fast-growing Hawaiian-focused restaurant chain employs nearly 2,000 people in nearly 30 locations.

Wichita-based Occidental Management Inc., which has a sizable Kansas City presence, ranked No. 34, with 276% two-year revenue growth.

Several local companies on the regional ranking also previously landed on the national Inc. 5000 listing of the fastest-growing private companies: Hardbody Supplements, Hardbody Coaching, Tallgrass Freight Co., Emerson Enterprises Unlimited, Apollo Insurance Group and Dynamic Logistix.