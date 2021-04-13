9th Amazon location coming to metro, moving into vacant Blue Springs building

FILE – In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York in a bid to stop her from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Amazon plans to open a new delivery center in a vacant former Haldex Brake Products Corp. building.

The e-commerce titan anticipates full operations will begin late this year at the Blue Springs facility, located at 2400 NE Coronado Drive.

Haldex Brake Products Corp., a subsidiary of Sweden-based Haldex AB, in October 2019 announced it would shutter the 70,593-square-foot building, affecting 154 jobs.

“This facility will not only bring jobs to Blue Springs but it also fills a vacant industrial building in our community,” said Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross in a Friday release. “We are proud to see companies like Amazon investing in our community and creating more opportunities for our residents.”

The Blue Springs delivery center becomes Amazon’s ninth known facility in the Kansas City metro area.