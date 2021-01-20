A look at Kansas City metro development projects worth watching in 2021

Even as the past year wrought a series of changes to Kansas City’s construction landscape, local development has been anything but anemic.

In 2020, developers unveiled transformative plans for visible buildings and properties not just in downtown Kansas City but throughout the area, ranging from distinctive apartment proposals to sprawling multimillion-dollar office and mixed-use developments.

Beyond the new Kansas City International Airport terminal, here’s a look at projects poised to continue molding the area’s commercial real estate scene in 2021 and beyond:

Brookridge mixed-use development

The Overland Park City Council in late December extended the expiration date — from Dec. 2, 2020, to Dec. 2, 2022 — on a resolution of intent to issue as much as $446 million in bonds to redevelop the Brookridge Golf & Fitness property.

The bonds would provide for a sales tax exemption on construction materials for developer Chris Curtin in building two “Village” areas of the long-planned billion-dollar mixed-use north of Interstate 435.

These areas are to include three multifamily buildings totaling 838 apartments; 892,100 square feet of Class A office; two hotels with 544 total rooms; and 159,200 square feet of standalone retail, entertainment and restaurant space, per Brookridge’s redevelopment agreement, approved in December 2019. Lenexa-based MW Builders Inc. is the project’s general contractor.