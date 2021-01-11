A look at Kansas City metro restaurants that closed their doors for good in 2020

Urban Table (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler I KCBJ)

Ollie’s (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler I KCBJ)

The Mixx (Photo courtesy Andrew Grumke | KCBJ)

Gojo Japanese Steakhouse

The Rieger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even with in-person dining shutdowns, curfews and continued capacity restrictions, the vast majority of Kansas City-area restaurants have survived the pandemic, but an increasing number of them are struggling to keep the lights on.

Check out the gallery above to see a few local restaurants who closed their doors in 2020.

Before the pandemic, a number of Kansas City-area restaurants were facing “out of control” leasing costs and increased competition. The pandemic only accelerated those trends.

While some restaurateurs are pivoting to other business models such as using pop-up locations, others are closing their doors for good.

The list of recent closings range from iconic Kansas City eateries such as Gojo Japanese Steakhouse to award winners like Bluestem and neighborhood stalwarts such as Ollie’s Local.