A look at over a dozen Kansas City-area restaurants that have closed amid the pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year has been a difficult one for every business, but local restaurants — already facing strain due to rising costs — have been hit particularly hard.

Neighborhood mainstays and acclaimed restaurants alike have faced the same challenges: how to deal with a pandemic that keeps customers, many of them also under financial strain, at home while continuing to cover the expenses required to stay open.

Not all of them have succeeded. Many area restaurants have been forced to make the difficult choice to close their doors for good, often announcing the decision on social media, where they often thank customers for the privilege of serving them and express gratitude to staff for their hard work.

“It has been a great privilege and a beautiful and enriching opportunity to be a part of the Kansas City culinary scene for nearly a decade and to get to cook for, serve and know so many of you,” according to a Facebook post on The Rieger’s page, which announced the restaurant’s closing on Oct. 16.

In addition, many often also express hope that a vaccine and or additional governmental relief will enable them to come back and serve customers again.

