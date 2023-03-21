NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City beer lovers will soon have a new brew on shelves.

805 Beer is expanding its distribution from California’s Central Coast to Missouri and Kansas with its 805 Original. The beer is described as a light-bodied blonde ale with a balanced hop flavor and a clean finish.

To celebrate the expansion, fans can join 805 and Tyler Bereman at a free screening and after party of the documentary, “The House That Built Me: The Tyler Bereman Story.”

Bereman is a motocross freerider and X-Games gold medalist.

The screening is at Armour Theatre in North Kansas City on Thursday, March 30. It starts at 6 p.m. An afterparty is planned for Velo Garage.

Fans are invited to a Friday “greet up” with Bereman at Up-Down KC at 6 p.m.

805 Beer will be available in six-pack cans, 12-pack cans, and 24-ounce single cans. To find a retailer selling 805 check out the company’s beer finder.