A phase-by-phase look at the $300M Cameron’s Court project in Leawood

Should the $300 million Cameron’s Court mixed-use project win final approval from Leawood’s Planning Commission and City Council, here’s what residents and visitors can expect it to offer.

Located near 135th Street and State Line Road, groundbreaking for the six-phase project wouldn’t be until March 2023, and Lenexa-based Oddo Development Co. projects full buildout to take eight to 10 years on the about 116 acres.

Oddo Development CEO Rick Oddo said the first and second phases will start simultaneously. Phase one will begin with 35 single-family homes, 13 twin villas and 30 brownstones. That phase is projected to open in 2024.

The second phase will start with 324 mansion-style apartment homes located between Chadwick Street and Kenneth Road, 16 duplex buildings, an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse and a 1,200-square-foot maintenance facility.

The third phase entails building four, four-story multifamily buildings with luxury midrise apartment units. With the build on the west side of Kenneth, Oddo said he plans to market the east side, which won’t get built out until at least 60% of the office or retail space is leased or sold.