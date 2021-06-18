A space for creators: Selfie WRLD opens in Leawood for amateurs and professionals

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Get your filters ready: A new selfie museum is now open for amateurs and professional photographers alike.

Selfie WRLD, a DIY photography studio, opened its doors in Leawood on Friday afternoon.

Selfie WRLD Kansas City owner Allyson Cheney said the space isn’t just for traditional selfie photography. She’s hoping the space will be used as a content creation hub for artists, photographers, musicians, businesses and families.

“It’s a space to create. Whether that be for content creators, bloggers, influencers or kids to come have a good time with their friends,” Cheney said.

Each visitor is given a battery powered LED Ring Light to illuminate their photoshoot. The studio space is split into 15 different sets each with a unique theme and props.

Allyson’s daughter also works at the studio. Chase Cheney said the adjustable lighting and sets allow guests to make the space their own for a one-of-a-kind photoshoot experience.

“It’s very personalized. It can be very to the person’s liking. The way the ring lights are set up, you can change the lighting, the brightness, where the light comes from. It can be very unique in that aspect and very unique in the fact that all the booths are very different,” Chase said. “Nobody will really have the exact same photos. They have the freedom of posing the way they want and moving around the way they want.”

Visitors can use their cell phones, personal cameras or bring a professional photographer with them for their photoshoot. Tickets are $20 per person per hour. The timed ticket will allow visitors to take as many photos as they want within their timeslot.

“I think that it’s a really fun place to go and take pictures. It’s not really a place you can go anywhere else. You can’t really go outside and take pictures like this, because there’s new lights everywhere. There’s a whole setup for you. I think it’s really different,” Selfie WRLD employee Jada Bradley said.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Cheney said Selfie WRLD will be limiting the number of visitors in the studio at one time, sanitizing surfaces and providing each guest with their own Ring Light.

“We limit it to 40 guests per hour so it’s not super crowded. Guests can have maximum experience in each room without having to vie for the space or wait for a room,” Cheney said.

You can find more information on how to purchase tickets on the Selfie WRLD website.