A man leaves as a woman walks into an Ace Hardware store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We now know the first company set to open at what will soon be Missouri’s largest industrial park.

Ace Hardware Corporation announced Thursday it will open a new retail support center at the KCI 29 Logistics Park near Kansas City International Airport.

The company said the distribution center will be approximately 1.5 million square feet, almost twice the size of the average Ace facility, and create over 350 jobs.

In a news release Thursday, Ace Hardware said the new facility will help the company “balance its current distribution network and meet the needs of its growing retail landscape.”

Ace said it has increased its retail sales by $12 billion over the last decade and opened 850 new stores in the past 5 years.

“By strengthening our presence in the Midwest, Ace will be better positioned to fulfill deliveries more frequently, ensuring consistent service levels as new stores are opening within our network,” said Lori Bossmann, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for Ace Hardware.

Construction is set to begin this year, and Ace Hardware hopes to have the new facility open by 2025.

“We’re excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release.

“Our state’s location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly. We’re proud to welcome Ace Hardware to Kansas City and look forward to watching its success in the region.”

Parson and Mayor Quinton Lucas were in attendance just one day before Ace Hardware’s announcement when developer Hunt Midwest held a groundbreaking ceremony at KCI 29 Logistics Park.

At 3,300 acres, the industrial park will be Missouri’s largest when it’s completed in 2025, but Hunt Midwest said it has the potential to create up to 20 million square feet of industrial space.

Developers said KCI 29 will bring bring billions of dollars in investment and 9,000 jobs to the Kansas City area.