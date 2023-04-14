LENEXA, Kan. — AdventHealth is expanding as the health system broke ground Thursday on its new hospital at the Lenexa City Center.

This will be AdventHealth’s fourth hospital in Kansas; the health system also has locations in Merriam, Overland Park and Ottawa.

The first phase will include a 98-bed hospital, a three-story medical office building and parking to the tune of $247 million.

Hospital leaders said the new Lenexa hospital, located at 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, will be similar to the south Overland Park campus on 165th Street.

“This will mirror much of what you see there,” said Sam Huenergardt, CEO of AdventHealth Mid-America Region. “It’s a full-service community hospital with plans to be able to expand into whatever the community needs over time. Lots of room for growth and expansion. This will just be phase one.”

Construction is expected to start right away with the first phase finishing in 2025.