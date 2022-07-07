INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One of the metro’s popular water parks is forced to shorten its hours for the remainder of the summer.

Independence said Adventure Oasis Water Park said it will open an hour later and close an hour earlier during the week.

The new hours are Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend hours will remain the same, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city said a lifeguard shortage forced it to make the change.

The water park will close for the season on August 21.

Season passes will be discounted by 50-percent starting Monday, July 11, for residents who want to enjoy the park for the rest of the summer.

