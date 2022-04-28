KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo showed off the progress made on its new aquarium.

The zoo shared drone video showing an aerial view of the massive building Thursday morning. You can see it in the video player above.

The 60,000-square-foot building will hold 600,000 gallons of water on the main path of the zoo, right before visitors arrive at the elephants, when it opens in late 2023.

It will also feature six zones. Each zone will have different exhibits to show how ocean currents are able to connect animals around the globe.

Construction started on the new aquarium about a year ago.

Kansas City pledged $7 million toward the project in 2018. The rest was to be funded by a 1/8-cent sales tax that Jackson and Clay County residents have been paying since 2011, as well as private donations.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.