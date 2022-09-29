Just five months after resuming its service to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Air Canada is about to halt its operations at Kansas City International Airport again.

The Montreal-based airline, which hadn’t flown into KCI since the pandemic took hold in March 2020, resumed daily, nonstop flights to Toronto on June 3.

Now, it’s set to shut down its service again at the end of October.

According to data published by the Kansas City Aviation Department, the flights operated by Air Canada’s regional partner drew 1,872 passengers aboard during its first two months back. That count indicates that Jazz Aviation’s 50-seat Mitsubishi CRJ200 aircraft were operating at about 63% capacity.

“After a 2.5-year suspension we were pleased to welcome Air Canada back to Kansas City International Airport in June 2022. Going forward, as they work to improve operational resiliency across their entire system, Air Canada has informed the Kansas City Aviation Department that they will seasonally suspend their Kansas City-Toronto flight,” Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation marketing and air service development for the Aviation Department, said in a statement. “We look forward to their return to MCI in Summer 2023.”

The departure, however temporary, means that KCI will be down at least one airline when its new $1.5 billion terminal is scheduled to open on March 3.