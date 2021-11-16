Air Canada to bring nonstop flights from Kansas City to Toronto back in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport’s international travel schedule is already taking off.

This season, there will be more nonstop service from Kansas City to Cancun than before the pandemic, according to data from the Kansas City Aviation Department.

But the airport’s international service could get even busier with the return of Air Canada. The Montreal-based airline hasn’t flown into Kansas City since March 2020.

Data from the Aviation Department shows Air Canada plans to resume its nonstop flights to Toronto in May. The airline is scheduled to make 30 nonstop flights to the Great White North that month. That’s the same level of service — 1,550 seats — as before the pandemic.

The combination of regular Toronto flights as well as increased seasonal Cancun flights could push the airport’s total international numbers closer to the highs it achieved in 2019 when Icelandair still was operating out of KCI.