KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Airlines are adding routes ahead of the NFL football season, anticipating a larger number of fans trying to get to and from select destinations for Thursday night and Sunday games.

American Airlines announced it is adding several nonstop flights to some of the season’s most anticipated NFL games.

That includes when the Chiefs play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The added American flight will leave Kansas City on Friday evening, Sept. 30. The flight is scheduled to return to Kansas City Monday morning, Oct. 3.

Tickets are already available online for the Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady matchup.

Allegiant Airlines is also adding flights from Kansas City for the Chiefs game against the Raiders

The airline added a flight from Kansas City to Vegas for the Jan. 8, 2023, game at Allegiant Stadium.

The flights are scheduled between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9.

Flight times and fares can be found on Allegiant’s website.

