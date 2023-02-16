Kansas City International Airport is almost ready to debut its $1.5 billion new terminal, and with it a bevy of new flight options.

Below is a list of new destinations and flights that will begin service after the new terminal opens at the end of the month.

Southwest Airlines Inc. has the most additions to its flight schedule from KCI.

Starting in April, Southwest said it would resume flights to Indianapolis and Albuquerque, routes that had been canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That month, it will increase the frequency of flights to Atlanta (Code: ATL), Los Angeles (Code: LAX), San Diego (Code: SAN) and St. Louis (Code: STL). In June, frequencies to Las Vegas (Code: LAS), Pensacola, Florida (Code: PNS), and Orlando (Code: MCO) also will go up.

Starting July 11, there will be seasonal service to Milwaukee (Code: MKE), Minneapolis (Code: MSP) and San Antonio (Code: SAT)

Nonstop service to Long Beach, California (Code LGB), begins March 9.

