Alcohol from 7-Eleven can now be delivered to your door in Missouri

A 7-Eleven sign is seen on July 18, 2002 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Missourians can now have alcohol delivered to them from 7-Eleven locations.

Over 1,200 7-Eleven stores across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington are offering alcohol delivery via Drizly. Purchases can be made via the Drizly app or the Drizly website.

In the coming months, the companies plan to expand this collaboration to 2,000 stores.

“We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience possible,” 7-Eleven’s SVP and Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan said. “Drizly is helping us get one step closer to this goal. We are proud to roll out this collaboration to additional store locations nationwide, adding to our existing alcohol delivery footprint and further showcasing our wide selection of adult beverages for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Drizly said the beverages will be delivered in under an hour.