Aldi in Kansas City: 3 new stores in 2021, others remodeled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aldi has become one of the metro’s top grocery store chains — and one of the biggest private-sector employers.

As part of a $5 billion effort to open new stores and remodel existing ones throughout the U.S., the discount grocery chain is preparing to open its fourth new or remodeled store In the Kansas City area this year.

On Thursday, it will open the doors on its latest renovated store, which is located at 721 The Paseo on Kansas City’s East Side. Earlier this year, it opened two remodeled locations and a new location in the Legends Outlets Kansas City — 1945 N. 110th St. in Kansas City, Kansas. Later this year, Aldi will open two new stores — one in Harrisonville and the other somewhere in Kansas City

By the end of 2021, all 31 Aldi stores in the Kansas City area will be new or remodeled within the past five years, according to the release. In the company’s greater Kansas City market, it will operate more than 35 stores by the end of the year.

