Amazon added four Kansas City area locations in 2021, creating hundreds of jobs

Several development seeds Amazon.com Inc. planted throughout the Kansas City metro sprouted in 2021, bolstering the online retail giant’s ranks among area employers with thousands of new jobs.

Amazon opened four area facilities between May and September — two apiece on each side of the state border. The new facilities support nearly 2,300 jobs, the company said in an email.

Largest among the new area locations is a $110 million, 1.08-million-square-foot fulfillment center delivered in September by Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties at 9400 Leavenworth Road. The center is in the Scannell 435 Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Compared to an initial 500-job projection during that project’s October 2020 announcement, the facility so far has generated almost 1,200 career opportunities, including picking, packing and shipping positions for associates, according to Amazon.

Another, previously undisclosed Amazon project involved a 112,000 square-foot, 660-job last-mile delivery station that opened in May at 3950 Northwest Helena Road, near the Riverside Horizons Business Park.

Rounding out Amazon’s local 2021 industrial projects are two additional last-mile delivery stations completed this summer — a 142,000 square-foot new-build facility within Lenexa Logistics Centre North and a 70,000-square-foot redevelopment of a former Haldex Brake Products Corp. building in Blue Springs. Those projects respectively brought about 200 and 240 jobs.