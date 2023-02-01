Although construction on the 56-acre Prairiefire development is nearly complete, it’s still awaiting a grocery store and coffee shop.

Work on the 43,000-square-foot grocery store on the south side of Prairiefire Boulevard is underway, developer Fred Merrill Jr. said, and he anticipates a late summer opening. City filings from 2021 hinted that the tenant could be Amazon Fresh, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc.

Merrill, president of Merrill Cos. LLC, declined to confirm if Amazon is the tenant but said “it will be very technologically advanced grocery.”

“There’s nothing like it in the area,” he said.

According to previous reporting, Kensington Development Partners, the grocer’s contractor, previously redeveloped Schaumburg Corners, a 160,290-square-foot shopping center in Schaumburg, Illinois, where Amazon Fresh opened as an anchor tenant.

The shell of the building at Prairiefire is nearly complete, and workers plan to start on the interior in April.

