If you haven’t checked out the Amazon Renewed section on Amazon’s website, you could be spending hundreds of dollars more than you need to on everything from electronics to tools.

Save $50 on an unlocked Apple iPhone, or $145 on an iPad.

Save $300 on a quad drone.

How about a Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $85 instead of paying $243?

Or a DeWalt cordless impact driver for under $100, a savings of $45?

So, what’s the catch?

All of the products sold on the site are preowned. Amazon said each one has been inspected and tested to work and look like new. And inventory changes constantly.

You can find the site by simply Googling “Amazon Renewed,” or by searching “Amazon Renewed” when you are on Amazon’s website.

The products also come with something called the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Satisfaction Guarantee If you are unsatisfied with your purchase, return the product within 90 days of receipt of your original purchase and we will offer you a full refund or a replacement. If your item is marked “Renewed Premium” you can return the product within 1 year of receipt for a full refund or replacement Theft, accidental damage and tampering with the device is not covered under the guarantee.

Quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via a single point of contact at Amazon

Product Condition Categories

On Amazon Renewed, products are fully functional and listed in one of three conditions. This is what each condition means.

EXCELLENT CONDITION

Cosmetic Condition: Excellent

Screen: No scratches

Body: No signs of cosmetic damage (scratches, dents, etc.) are visible when the product is held 12 inches away.

Functional Condition: Fully Functional

Battery: >80% of original battery life

Accessories: Generic or original equipment manufacturer accessories and packaging provided.

Guarantee: 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

GOOD CONDITION

Cosmetic Condition: Good

Screen: No scratches

Body: Light scratches, barely visible when holding the product 12 inches away, and imperceptible to touch

Functional Condition: Fully Functional

Battery: >80% of original battery life

Accessories: Generic or original equipment manufacturer accessories and packaging provided

Guarantee: 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

ACCEPTABLE CONDITION

Cosmetic Condition: Acceptable

Screen: May have a small number of shallow scratches that are invisible when the screen is turned on.

Body: Light scratches, clearly visible when holding the product 12 inches away, and perceptible to touch

Functional Condition: Fully Functional

Battery: >80% of original battery life

Accessories: Generic or original equipment manufacturer accessories and packaging provided

Guarantee: 90-day Amazon Renewed GuaranteeNote: Wireless devices don’t come with headphones. These products have batteries tested to meet at least 80% (or at least 90% for Renewed Premium products) capacity relative to new at the time of the sale. Refurbished phones aren’t guaranteed to maintain their waterproof seal. The products may be packaged in a generic box and come with the accessories that may be generic, with exceptions, if any, mentioned on the product detail page.

Become an Amazon Renewed Seller

You can also make money on Amazon Renewed, by selling gently-used electronics, tools, and housewares.

ITEMS THAT CAN BE SOLD ON AMAZON RENEWED

Phones

Cameras

Headphones

Kitchen Appliances

Power Tools

Personal Computers

Tablets

Television

Video Game Consoles

Sellers must register and meet certain Amazon requirements to be approved, including the following:

AMAZON RENEWED SELLER REQUIREMENTS

Supply invoices showing a minimum a total value of $50,000 in qualifying refurbished purchases in the previous 90 days from the date of the application. You may black out the unit purchase amount on the invoices. Note that sellers intending to offer products related to Home, Tools, or Lawn & Garden, Kitchen may supply invoices showing a minimum total of $50,000 in qualifying refurbished purchases in the previous 180 days.

If you are an existing seller on Amazon, we require an ODR of 0.8% or less in the trailing 90 days.

If you want permission to list factory refurbished items (with no manufacturer warranty) you need to submit a minimum of 8 images of a sample unit for product and packaging review (box in which the product will ship, inside packaging and padding, product from top and bottom, product from all four sides).

Your company backs all of your refurbished products with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee and is responsible for all claims under the guarantee.

For approval to list the Apple brand in Consumer Electronics categories, we require invoices dated from trailing 90 days that total $2.5 million in Apple refurbished products.

Additional information and how to apply is available on Amazon’s website.

