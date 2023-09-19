KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amazon is hiring for about 6,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time roles available in Kansas and Missouri.

The duties of each role vary from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said the positions are open to all backgrounds and experience levels.

Amazon said this is its largest compensation investment this year for additional pay, with workers getting paid over $20.50 per hour in various roles. Some positions can make up to $28 per hour.

This year’s $1.3 billion investment in employee pay marks $10 billion in hourly employee compensation over the last 5 years.

John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, said this is a great opportunity for anyone looking to work at Amazon.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them,” Felton said.

Amazon will be hosting hiring events on Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kansas City. For more information and sign up details, click here.