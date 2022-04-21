Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is adding 66 screens to its lineup, buying seven theaters in Connecticut, upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland.

The theater giant’s acquisition of Bow Tie Cinema includes Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8, Majestic 6 and Landmark 8 in Connecticut. Bow Tie’s Saratoga Springs 11 in upstate New York and Annapolis Mall 11 in Annapolis, Maryland, were also part of the deal.

Four theaters, Marquis 16, Landmark 8, Majestic 6 and Annapolis Mall 11, will open under AMC the weekend of April 21. The rest are scheduled to open by the end of April.

In February, AMC acquired ArcLight theaters in San Diego and Washington, D.C. Last year, AMC acquired four former Pacific and ArcLight theaters.

“Our theater acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a release. “Acquiring these locations is especially notable for our expansion in Connecticut, where we are more than doubling our presence.”