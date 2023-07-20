LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres is ditching a plan to charge more for prime seats in theaters.

The Leawood-based company tested the idea, called “Sightline at AMC,” in three cities this year. The plan charged customers more for middle seats with better views, while moviegoers paid less to sit in locations like the front row of a theater.

Following a pilot test, AMC said customers were not interested in the program and it would not expand it nationwide.

To ensure AMC’s ticket prices remain competitive, the Sightline at AMC pilot program will come to an end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not roll out nationwide. AMC Statement

Instead of a pay-for-view plan, AMC has a new idea to make moviegoers more comfortable.

The company plans to install lounge seats that recline all the way back in front rows at theaters. AMC said the seats will be more comfortable and give people who sit in the front row a better angle to enjoy the movie.

The new, front row loungers will be installed in theaters later this year.