KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amtrak won’t operate at its full schedule in Missouri until at least sometime next week.

The rail provider suspended Missouri River Runner rains 311 and 316 on October 24, 2022. The two trains normally operate between Kansas City and St. Louis.

Amtrak originally expected service to return to normal on Nov. 11. The routes have been extended twice since the original announcement.

Amtrak says a shortage of equipment forced it to reduce the number of trips across Missouri from two to one daily.

Missouri River Runner trains 318 and 319 are running normal schedules.

Amtrak’s latest update says it hopes to restore the other two trains on Dec. 16.

