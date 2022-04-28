Findings from The Wall Street Journal and Moody’s Analytics put the Kansas City metro in eighth place on their annual ranking of America’s hottest job markets.

Kansas City, which was categorized among metros with at least 1 million people, raced ahead of many much bigger metros as midsize cities once again topped the ranking.

The list was topped by Austin; Nashville; Raleigh, North Carolina; Salt Lake City; and Jacksonville, Florida. Atlanta and Denver slotted in before Kansas City, with Boston and Tampa, Florida, filling out the rest of the top 10.

This is the fourth year that WSJ and Moody’s have done this kind of number-crunching.

The assessment used 2021 data to rank metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) by five factors: unemployment rate, labor force participation rate, job growth, labor force growth and wage growth.