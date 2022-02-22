KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air Canada plans to return nonstop service in Kansas City.

KCI Airport announced Air Canada will restore a daily, nonstop flight to Toronto beginning July 1, 2022. It’s the first time in more than two years that the route will be offered.

The flights are some of dozens of routes Air Canada is adding as the travel industry recovers from COVID-19.

“With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes,” Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, said.

Air Canada said it has new touchless airport services that make it easier for passengers to check-in and board during the pandemic era.

