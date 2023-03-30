OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County’s fourth Whataburger location is set to open next week, but with some limitations.

The Whataburger location at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue plans to open at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, but the chain will only offer drive-thru service for now.

Whataburger said it chooses to only open drive-thru lanes at locations where it anticipates long lines of customers.

The restaurant plans to roll out dining room access, curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery in the coming weeks, the company said.

Whataburger took this same drive-thru only approach when it opened another Overland Park location at U.S. 69 Highway and West 159th Street at the beginning of March.

This latest Overland Park location will be the 10th in the Kansas City metro.

In January, franchise KMO Burger, which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested in, opened a restaurant at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland.

KMO Burger also owns the 159th Street location, one near 112th Street and Nall Avenue and another location near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas.

The franchise said it plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants in the next seven years.

Whataburger also has corporate-owned locations at 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park, as well as Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs in Missouri.

Here are a few other locations previously announced, all slated for 2023 openings:

I-435 and Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kansas

Highway 45 and Highway 9, Parkville, Missouri

Highway 152 and N. Booth Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

8851 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

When all these sites are complete, the Kansas City area will have at least 15 Whataburger locations. The company has said it plans to hire hundreds of people to work at its new Kansas City-area restaurants.