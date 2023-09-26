Aristocrat Motors plans to expand its campus in Merriam.

Aristocrat Motors plans to build a new Mercedes-Benz showroom at 6510 W. 67th St. For years, the site was used as a call center for GE Consumer Finance and then Synchrony Financial. Aristocrat bought the property and demolished a building on the site earlier this year.

The company intends to create a new 62,250-square-foot Mercedes-Benz showroom and service center at the corner of Carter Avenue and 67th Street. The existing Mercedes showroom at 9415 W 65th St. will be converted into a showroom for used vehicles.

The new facility will have a major focus on servicing electric vehicles, Scott Slaggie, principal and owner of Slaggie Architects, told the Merriam City Council on Monday on behalf of the developer. Slaggie Architects is the architect for the project and CFS Engineers is the engineer.

“They are taking great strides in introducing more vehicles that will be EV-oriented,” Slaggie told the council. He said there will be charging stations on the property.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.