Asian restaurant Chewology opening in former Bluestem space in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Asian eatery is moving from the Lenexa Public Market to Westport in Kansas City, filling big shoes left by a former top-tier restaurant.

Chewology serves Taiwanese-inspired street food, specializing in traditional meat and vegetable dumplings called gyoza. Now, the restaurant is expanding into the former Bluestem space at 900 Westport Road, real estate company Copaken Brooks said in a statement.

“They’re big shoes to fill, but it’s exciting we can continue Bluestem’s local legacy and offer a great dining experience in this space,” Chewology owner Katie Liu-Sung said in the statement.

Bluestem closed in December, 2020. The top-rated American restaurant was a staple eatery of Kansas City for 17 years. Owners said they wanted to spend time on their family and their other restaurants.

Liu-Sung said Chewology will expand its dinner and nighttime service, including a full bar. The move will mark the company’s first stand-alone restaurant, according to Copaken Brooks.

Chewology plans to close their Lenexa location in June and open in Westport this coming August.