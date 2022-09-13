When the pandemic hit, people saw it as the “death knell” for coworking. Instead, it became an opportunity — one Occidental Management is seizing with Aspiria NOW (Nextgen Office Workspaces).

“It was a renaissance. I only see growth for coworking,” said Robert Curland, community manager for Aspiria NOW, a 50,000-square-foot coworking facility on the former Sprint campus — now Aspiria — in Overland Park.

Once it officially opens, it can accommodate about 500 tenants, he said. A public open house and ribbon cutting is scheduled for Sept. 29.

The facility fits trends for the workplace of the future, with more companies decentralizing their offices, rethinking long-term leases and giving employees more flexibility in where they work. Even with remote working, companies still want a place to gather occasionally, and places like Aspiria NOW have conference rooms and a training center available to reserve.

With coworking, companies can trim overhead and nix long-term leases, while still accessing corporate-style amenities. That’s where Aspiria NOW shines, Curland said. Its perks and local company partnerships give members a well-rounded offering and include access to RideKC share-bikes, Amazon lockers, dry cleaning dropoff and pickup, and an on-site Cerner Health Clinic.