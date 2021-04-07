Aspiria project progresses as developers look to revamp Overland Park’s former Sprint campus

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved the rezoning of the former Sprint Corp. campus at 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

The council approved developer Occidental Management Inc.’s proposal to rezone the property, which will now be known as Aspiria, from office space to a mixed-use district under the stipulation that traffic flow concerns would be addressed.

City staff recommend only one new access point be constructed along Nall Avenue between 115th Street and 117th Street. Staff also recommend right turn lanes be accessible along Nall Avenue at 115th Street, 117th Street and 119th Street.

Rendering of proposed multi-family residential space.

The Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezone request on March 8.

The 207-acre property will be rezoned as a mixed-use district. Occidental plans to rework the property with features including:

1.1 million-square-feet of new office space (in addition to the existing 3,974,238 of existing office space)

382,875-square-feet of retail

600 units of multi-family housing

120 hotel units

Rendering of the proposed mixed use office space.

FOX4 reached out to representatives for the Aspiria project for more details on its future. As of Monday evening, no one was available to comment.