INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A thief wiped out AT&T service to customers in an Independence neighborhood.

Independence police said AT&T reported that someone cut and stole 800 feet of cable along Bundschu Road Monday.

According to AT&T’s outage map, the stolen cable knocked out service to customers between U.S. 24 Highway and Little Blue Parkway. One person said it has impacted TV and internet service in the area for nearly a day.

According to the police report, the people responsible caused about $5,000 in damages, including the missing wire and vandalism to the utility poles.

In a statement, AT&T said it is working as quickly as possible to restore service to customers.

The company asks anyone who notices unmarked vehicles or people removing aerial cable to call police and report it immediately.