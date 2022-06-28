KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AT&T announced it is the first cell phone company to utilize a new system designed to help people in emergencies get help faster.

It launched first in Kansas, Missouri, and a handful of other states.

The system is designed to use GPS to find the location of a person calling 9-1-1. It then routes the phone call to the nearest 9-1-1 call center. AT&T said the technology works nationwide.

The company said the system can locate and route a call within 165 feet of the cell phone.

Previously calls were routed based on cell towers, which can cover up to a 10-mile radius, according to AT&T.

The cell provider said using cell towers instead of GPS often caused delays in emergency response, especially in locations where state, county or city boundaries overlap.

AT&T said it will roll out the new program to additional markets and states in the coming days. It will be available nationwide in the coming days.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.