KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AT&T announced it is the first cell phone company to utilize a new system designed to help people in emergencies get help faster.
It launched first in Kansas, Missouri, and a handful of other states.
The system is designed to use GPS to find the location of a person calling 9-1-1. It then routes the phone call to the nearest 9-1-1 call center. AT&T said the technology works nationwide.
The company said the system can locate and route a call within 165 feet of the cell phone.
Previously calls were routed based on cell towers, which can cover up to a 10-mile radius, according to AT&T.
The cell provider said using cell towers instead of GPS often caused delays in emergency response, especially in locations where state, county or city boundaries overlap.
AT&T said it will roll out the new program to additional markets and states in the coming days. It will be available nationwide in the coming days.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.