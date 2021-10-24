Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44

MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a Valero station on July 12, 2021 in Mill Valley, California. The price of gasoline in the San Francisco Bay Area is the highest in the nation with an average price of $4.46 for a gallon of regular in San Francisco. The statewide average in California is $4.30, the highest average in the state since 2012. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.