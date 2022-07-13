KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back-to-school is a costly time for everyone. Several national store chains hope to help ease the burden added to teachers and school staff.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is thanking educators and school staff with a 25% discount for a limited time.

The chain said it’s the second year offering the discount in an effort to recognize them for their work and dedication.

The discount is available to use in-store through Sunday, July 17.

Educators and school staff will need to present a valid ID to redeem the 25% savings. Details and exclusions apply.

Michaels

Michaels offers teachers a 15% off entire purchase discount.

To qualify, teachers need to create a Michaels account, provide school information to become verified, and then follow the instructions to shop either online or in a store.

Target

Target also plans to offer discounts to teachers, school staff, and students.

The chain’s popular Teacher Prep Event begins Sunday, July 17. It will continue through Sept. 10, and gives teachers a 15% discount on school supplies.

All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

Target also plans to offer a one-time 20% discount for college students through Sept. 3. The discount is available through Target Circle.

Sales Tax Holiday

Missouri’s Sales Tax Holiday will take place August 5-7.

Kansas does not participate in a Tax Free holiday, however some stores may offer discounts to compete.

A list of other states offering Sales Tax Holidays can be found on Target’s website.

