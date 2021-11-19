Bad roads end up costing drivers an average of $533 in repairs every year, study says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road and infrastructure issues cost drivers hundreds of dollars every year. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will spend $1 trillion in an effort to fix many of those problems, but a new analysis found there’s a lot of work that needs to be accomplished.

Quotewizard.com is an insurance broker and works to help people get quotes and compare insurance policies.

The company crunched numbers provided by the Federal Highway Administration and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to determine which states had the most roads and bridges in need of repairs.

It determined that half of the roads in Rhode Island are considered non-acceptable by the Federal Highway Administration, making it the worst in the country. Missouri ranked 10th on the list with 25% of its highways and 9% of bridges needing attention. Kansas falls in the better half of the country with only 5% of roads and 4% of its bridge decks in poor condition.

The problem is that it’s also extremely costly to make the needed repairs. Quotewizard.com used similar data to determine that Oklahoma spends the most money on road repairs, averaging about $900 per driver. Missouri budgets about $700 a driver for necessary repairs, and Kansas is about $100 dollars less at $591.

What’s not included in those prices is the cost to repair your car, if damaged. Quotewizard.com said that drivers spend a total of $120 billion dollars every year on repairs and operating costs. That averages out to about $533 a driver.

Overall, the analysis determined that drivers end up paying more in costly car repairs in states that spend less to maintain and repair roads.