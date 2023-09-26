Fresh off completion of its $50 million land-based expansion, Bally’s Corp. has started kicking the tires on a potential hotel outside its riverfront casino in Kansas City.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s and Overland Park-based True North Hotel Group have discussed building a 123-room hotel outside Bally’s Kansas City Casino. The casino owner has expressed interest in pursuing the possibility, according to its landlord, the Port Authority of Kansas City.

Port commissioners on Monday authorized amendments to the casino’s lease terms with the local agency and city that would need to be executed before such a hotel could be built.

Bally’s Kansas City is the only casino property without a hospitality component on the Missouri side. The other three — Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa and Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino — have 184, 258 and 392 hotel rooms, respectively.

Master plans for Bally’s Kansas City, formerly the Isle of Capri, for years have included a hotel as part of a second development phase after completion of the property’s 35,596-square-foot retail and dining addition.

A seven-story, 150-room hotel was depicted just to the west in plans the City Council approved in 2021. They noted that the project, along with a 3,000-seat amphitheater and expansion of the existing parking garage, could break ground within five years of the addition.

