Bally’s Kansas City Casino is in the middle of a $40 million renovation. (Photo via Bally Corp.)

Drivers on the Christopher “Kit” Bond Bridge now can see progress on casino renovations to the former Isle of Capri.

Officials with Bally’s Corp., of Rhode Island, earlier this month celebrated the topping-out, or placement of the final steel beam, for a $40 million land-based expansion of the Bally’s Kansas City Casino at 1800 E. Front St., just east of the Berkley Riverfront.

Workers are expected to wall in the casino’s 35,596-square-foot retail and dining addition in early May, setting the stage for interior work to begin, said Heather Cook-Osolnick, the property’s director of marketing operations.

The project also includes a modernized reskin of the casino’s riverboat-themed exterior with illuminated steel frames and fabric panels; a new casino floor; and upgrades to current casino facilities. The full renovation is set for completion in the fall.

