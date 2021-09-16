Barbecue, local brews and Kansas City brands expected to fly into new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — And then there was one.

The Kansas City Aviation Department announced its choice for the concessions provider at the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The department said Vantage Airport Group had the best option. Vantage was one of five groups that submitted proposals for the new contract.

Vantage manages concessions at other airports around the world, including in Chicago, New York, Jamaica, Canada, and Cypress

Kansas City asked for a company to manage concessions and vendors, but allow the new terminal to be uniquely Kansas City. Build KCI said there will be room for the American Jazz Museum, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and The City Market to be represented.

The department said the new concessions program will feature local brands like Charlie Hustle, Christopher Elbow, Urban Café, Stockyards Brewing Co., and more. And, yes, there will be barbecue.

It promises a full list will be announced soon.

There is also a promise of including small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses while generating local jobs in the future terminal.

Representatives said the goal is for travelers to find unique shops and food that can only be found in Kansas City, but also have reasonable prices.

Discussion and testimony about the contract is expected to continue at the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee before moving on to the full council. Members of the City Council will have the final vote.