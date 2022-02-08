KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dream for bargain hunters and it’s expanding into the Kansas City area.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans to open two locations in the metro, one in the Northland and one in Overland Park.

The discount chain has made a business of buying closeout and excess inventory from other retailers and is then able to resell the merchandise at a price that is up to 70% off what shoppers would find at other stores.

Ollie’s said it sells name brands in nearly every category including food, housewares, toys, electronics, clothing, furniture, seasonal items, and pet supplies.

The company also offers a customer rewards program called Ollie’s Army. After joining, shoppers will earn one point for each dollar spent at the store. The points earn customers extra discounts and offers.

Kansas City’s store will be located at 8640 North Madison, the former Babies “R” Us location, just south of MO 152 Highway in the Northland.

Overland Park’s location will open across the street from Oak Park Mall at 11610 West 95th Street.

Ollie’s has more than 430 store locations across the country, including stores in Wichita and Hutchinson.